Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

Rory McIlroy is tied at the top of the Travelers Championship leaderboard, entering the second round today.

The first round was full of great golf at the 2022 Travelers Championship as the scene shifts to the second round in Cromwell, Connecticut. After 18 holes, the red-hot Rory McIlroy sits at the top of the leaderboard, tied with J.T. Poston at eight-under-par with first-round scores of 62 overall.

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Travelers Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the first round, McIlroy was fantastic with eight birdies and zero bogeys on the day for a clean scorecard. He was on fire out of the gates with five birdies on the front nine, starting with the very first hole.

He ended with three birdies in the final six holes giving him momentum entering today’s second round.

Since the Masters, McIlroy has finished top eight or better, with a win at the RBC Canadian Open and finishing second at the Masters.

In the hunt are PGA heavyweights Xander Schauffele (seven under par) and Patrick Cantlay (six under par), as the best players in the world are battling it out ahead of the cut line, heading into the weekend in a quality tournament with plenty of history.

Regional restrictions may apply.