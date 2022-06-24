Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rory McIlroy is tied at the top of the Travelers Championship leaderboard, entering the second round today.

The first round was full of great golf at the 2022 Travelers Championship as the scene shifts to the second round in Cromwell, Connecticut. After 18 holes, the red-hot Rory McIlroy sits at the top of the leaderboard, tied with J.T. Poston at eight-under-par with first-round scores of 62 overall. 

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Travelers Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the first round, McIlroy was fantastic with eight birdies and zero bogeys on the day for a clean scorecard. He was on fire out of the gates with five birdies on the front nine, starting with the very first hole.

He ended with three birdies in the final six holes giving him momentum entering today’s second round.

Since the Masters, McIlroy has finished top eight or better, with a win at the RBC Canadian Open and finishing second at the Masters.

In the hunt are PGA heavyweights Xander Schauffele (seven under par) and Patrick Cantlay (six under par), as the best players in the world are battling it out ahead of the cut line, heading into the weekend in a quality tournament with plenty of history.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Travelers Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

KPMG Women's PGA Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
imago1012347119h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch BMW International Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) breaks his bat while batting against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_18554680
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

By Kristofer Habbas16 hours ago
USATSI_18390807 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas17 hours ago
USATSI_18577909
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Ben Macaluso17 hours ago
USATSI_18581170
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

By Ben Macaluso17 hours ago
GTY-1334309744
entertainment

How to Watch Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane

By Kristofer Habbas17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy