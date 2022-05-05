Watch Wells Fargo Championship Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Wells Fargo Championship tees off today, just two weeks before golf's second major.

The PGA Tour is inching closer to the second major of the season after Scottie Scheffler won the Masters last month with the PGA Championship just two weeks away. This is an excellent opportunity for the golfers to tune up and get ready for the major. 

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Wells Fargo Championship, First Round online with fuboTV

Rory McIlroy won the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke over Abraham Ancer in a comeback win.

The field also includes PGA Tour legends like Sergio Garcia and hungry young golfers like Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar and Keith Mitchell, all in competition.

So far this season, McIlroy has one win, a runner-up finish at this year's Masters and three more top 20 finishes to build out his resume. The former two time FedEx Cup Champion is currently No. 11 in the standings,

Another strong finish leading into the second major of the season will help in the long run for the final standings and the championship at the end of the season.

Only Sepp Straka is in the field this week in the top 15 of the FedEx Cup standings as he looks to build on his overall solid start to the season this week.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
