Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans heads into the weekend with the leaders only one stroke up today.

Through two rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (-17) hold a one-stroke lead over the field. They held onto the one-stroke lead they had in the first round after four-ball play, then in foursome play in the second round held firm. The field goes back to four-ball play today as the area looks to continue closing the gap on the reigning FedEx Cup champion and his partner.

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Round two featured foursomes as Cantlay and Schauffele held onto their lead entering the weekend.

In the second round, the Cantlay and Schauffele team shot -4 overall for the day with five birdies and just one bogey. The No. 12 hole (par four) led to the only bogey, but the team was in a rhythm with two birdies directly before and one after that blunder.

There are two teams tied at -16, just one stroke behind in Aaron Rai and David Lipsky, Doc Redman, and Sam Ryder.

After the first round, Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith were No. 2 but slipped with a 73 in the second round to fall into a tie for the No. 8 spot entering the weekend.

The cut line was established at -8 after the second round, with big names like the team of Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia missing the cut.

With play switching back to four-ball play, the teams from round one that played so well have to be ready to jump back up the leaderboard in the third round today.

