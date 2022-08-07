How to Watch Pickleball: Newport Beach: Stream Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Major League Pickleball: Newport Beach: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

The Major League Pickleball League heads to Newport Beach in its next stop on the tour on Sunday.

MLP Newport Beach is a three-day event that pitches 48 players across 12 Majors League Pickleball teams in a winner-take-all battle for the title of champion and the largest purse ($100,000) in professional pickleball.

On Sunday the competition wraps up with the championship match live on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET. The two best teams will duke it out for part of the large cash prize and coveted title of Newport Beach champion. The championship takes place at the Tennis and Pickleball Club in Orange County on Sunday evening.

How to Watch Major League Pickleball: Newport Beach Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Major League Pickleball: Newport Beach on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Each pro match is composed of four games (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and two mixed doubles), with a unique Dreambreaker singles tiebreaker. The teams have battled through group play on Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals taking place Saturday night.

They then got matched up in the semifinals on Sunday morning before looking to win the title on Sunday evening. Sunday will have some of the best pickleball players battling it out

Regional restrictions may apply.

