Skip to main content

How to Watch Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

The Selkirk Labs Showdown wraps up on Sunday with the championship match starting at 1 pm ET on the Tennis Channel

The Selkirk Labs Showdown takes place live from Braemar Country Club on Sunday with the championship match at 1 pm ET. On the third day of action, the mixed doubles groups battle for a title in a made for tv tournament. The players played a round-robin style of matches on Friday looking to qualify for the semifinals on Saturday and a chance to advance to Championship Sunday.

How to Watch Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

In a new format the top two men and women players from each of the three pools advanced and then two wild card players.

They are then matched up to play with each other, but they don't know who they are going to be playing with until Friday is over.

It promises to be an event to remember—full of surprising results, on-court theatrics, and (of course) some of the best pickleball on the planet according to pbatour.com.

If you love pickleball then you need to catch the great action on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm ET on the Tennis Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

pickleball
Pickleball

How to Watch Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Wu and Patrick Rodgers walk off the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Final Round: Watch PGA Tour Golf Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle8 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Durham Bulls at Worcester Red Sox: Stream MiLB Online, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle26 minutes ago
ultimate
Other

How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith celebrates with his team.
Basketball

How to Watch Israel vs Auburn in Men's Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle36 minutes ago
gym
Other

How to Watch 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs47 minutes ago
fc lorient
Soccer

How to Watch Rennes vs Lorient: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Juan Soto high fives his Padres teammates
SI Guide

Sunday Night Baseball Features Star-Studded Padres vs. Dodgers

By Josh Rosenblat5 hours ago
Aug 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) leans on the batting cage prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Padres: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago