How to Watch Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

The Selkirk Labs Showdown wraps up on Sunday with the championship match starting at 1 pm ET on the Tennis Channel

The Selkirk Labs Showdown takes place live from Braemar Country Club on Sunday with the championship match at 1 pm ET. On the third day of action, the mixed doubles groups battle for a title in a made for tv tournament. The players played a round-robin style of matches on Friday looking to qualify for the semifinals on Saturday and a chance to advance to Championship Sunday.

How to Watch Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Championship Sunday on fuboTV

In a new format the top two men and women players from each of the three pools advanced and then two wild card players.

They are then matched up to play with each other, but they don't know who they are going to be playing with until Friday is over.

It promises to be an event to remember—full of surprising results, on-court theatrics, and (of course) some of the best pickleball on the planet according to pbatour.com.

If you love pickleball then you need to catch the great action on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm ET on the Tennis Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.