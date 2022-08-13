How to Watch Sketchers Summer Championship: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

The PPA Tour of Pickleball heads to Los Angeles for the Sketchers Summer Championship today.

The Professional Pickleball Association takes its action to Los Angeles, California for the Sketchers Summer Championship. The best players in the world and the top-ranked pickleball players come together for a mid-season championship event. Today features two doubles matches with one in the women’s draw and one men’s draw ahead of Sunday’s final matches on the schedule.

How to Watch Sketchers Summer Championship today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch Sketchers Summer Championship online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Ben John’s is no stranger to championship Sunday and winning at the highest level in pickleball:

Johns teams with Collin Johns to take on the team of Riley Newman and Matt Wright in the main event match today. These are the top two teams in the draw and feature four of the best pickleball players in the world.

Wright and Newman are also in action tomorrow as they team with Lucy Kovala and Catherine Parenteau respectively in a mixed doubles match.

(Ben) Johns is also in action tomorrow in the men’s singles match against Tyson McGuffin for the singles championship match.

Anna Leigh Waters teams with Leigh Waters against Calle Smith and Kovala in women's doubles action today.

This championship event features two doubles matches today with an additional three matches tomorrow, mixed doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles to close out this mid-season tournament on the PPA Tour.

Regional restrictions may apply.