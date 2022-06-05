The championship for the Major League Pickleball is on the line on Sunday night in the fast-growing sport in America.

The Major League Pickleball Finals are here after the event started with 48 players, 12 teams and non-stop action crammed into three days this week. The team finals feature the Florida Smash and BLQK after they took care of business in the semifinals earlier today. With the schedule cramming all the action into three days, these teams will definitely be in a rhythm and this will be a test of their endurance.

How to Watch Major League Pickleball Finals today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

When the bracket was set, both BLQK and the Florida Smash were granted byes in the quarterfinals, getting to take a beat while scouting their opponents for the semifinals before their match earlier today.

BLQK took on ATX Pickleballers in the first match this morning picking up the win.

Their team is owned by Ritchie Tuazon, an income portfolio manager for The Capital Group. Their team is led by Irina Tereschenko, Parris Todd, Zane Navratil and Rafa Hewett.

For Florida Smash, they faced The 5s in the semifinals to advance to the championship here this evening. This team is led by Maggie Remynse, Lee Whitwell, JW Johnson and Travis Rettenmaier with owners Molly Joseph and Travis Rettenmaier.

Which team is going to win the second annual Major League Pickleball finals?

