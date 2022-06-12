Skip to main content

How to Watch PPA Championships: San Clemente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PPA pickleball championships in San Clemente feature a cull slate of championship matches on Sunday.

The PPA Championships from San Clemente, California, puts the best pickleball players on the court for a full day of championship matches. The day starts with the women’s singles championship, followed by the men’s singles championships. The main events today are the doubles championships, with the women on deck first and the men closing out the event today.

How to Watch PPA Championships: San Clemente today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch PPA Championships: San Clemente online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Ben Johns is no stranger to championship matches after playing in the U.S. Open championship last year:

In the women’s singles championship, Lea Jansen takes on Anna Leigh Waters to crown the champion of their draw. Waters is playing double-duty today in singles and doubles, giving her the opportunity to be a champion twice today.

That is also the case for Johns, as he takes on Jay Devilliers for the men’s singles championship right after the women’s match.

Johns has been one of the best players in the sport of pickleball for years now and aims to add to his championship trophy case.

Over in doubles action, the women take the court first with the Waters sisters of Leigh and Anna Leigh taking on Simone Jardim and Lucy Kovalova for the championship.

Then in the main event, Johns teams up with his brother Collin to take on the team of Riley Newman and Tyson McGuffin.

There is a chance for both Johns and Waters to take home both singles and doubles championships today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

PPA Championships: San Clemente

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
