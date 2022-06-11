PPA Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch PPA Semifinals: San Clemente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pickleball action will be in full swing today as the PPA semifinals will take place in San Clemente, California.

The PPA Pickleball Tour has been in San Clemente, California, for three days for the Select Medical Orange County Cup as champions will be crowned this weekend, starting with the semifinals today. There are four professional doubles matches throughout the different draws, starting with two for the women and then two for the men, setting up the finals tomorrow. In between, there are several other matches to fill up a full day on the pickleball court.

How to Watch PPA Semifinals: San Clemente today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch PPA Semifinals: San Clemente online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year the semifinals at this event saw lots of action and great play from the best professional pickleballers in the world.

The first semifinal starts with the first match between the women’s doubles professionals to fill the first seat in that draw. During that match, there is also a men’s doubles skill/age group (3.5 and 60+).

After the second women’s doubles professional semifinal, there are more men’s doubles with the skill groups 4.5, 5.0, 3.0 and age groups of 35+, 50+, 70+ and 60+ before getting into the professional doubles matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

