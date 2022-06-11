Atlas LC and Cannons LC each won their season-openers last week as the two Premier League Lacrosse teams face off Saturday.

After both teams won on the opening weekend of the season last week, Premier Lacrosse heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Atlas LC will take on Cannons LC on Saturday.

How to Watch Atlas LC vs. Cannons LC Today

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The two original six clubs lit up the scoreboard in the opening weekend of the 2022 season, with Atlas LC scoring a league-high 17 goals in a win over the Redwoods. The Cannons, on the other hand, scored 16 goals in a 16-10 victory over the Waterdogs in Albany last week.

Atlas attacker Eric Law led the way in a 17-11 victory over the Redwoods last Saturday. Law had seven points on three goals and four assists in a game where Atlas was out-shot by the Redwoods but were far more efficient with their opportunities. Along with Law, Atlas' second-year star Jeff Teat also added seven points on five goals and two assists.

As for Boston, former Major League Lacrosse MVP Lyle Thompson paced the Cannons' offense with six points on four goals and two assists. The Cannons also got a stellar performance in net from goaltender Nick Marrocco, who made 19 saves on 31 shots on goal for the Waterdogs.

Premier Lacrosse’s touring schedule continues in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Atlas LC and Cannons LC will face off on Saturday night.

