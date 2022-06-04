Skip to main content

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Redwoods and Atlas LC kick off the 2022 Premier Lacrosse season on Saturday in what should be a thrilling matchup.

In the opening weekend of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse season, Myles Jones and Redwoods LC take on Jeff Teat and Atlas LC as the touring schedule begins in Albany, New York on Saturday.

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC Today

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Last season, Atlas LC tied for the best regular-season record in Premier Lacrosse with a 6-3 campaign. However, Atlas fell to the eventual league champions, Chaos Lacrosse Club, in the semifinals. Redwoods LC, on the other hand, went 5-4 and lost to the runner-up Whipsnakes in the quarterfinals in the 2021 postseason.

Despite a disappointing end to last season, Redwoods star Myles Jones returns to lead the way for head coach Nat St. Laurent’s club. Jones ranked second in Premier Lacrosse with 32 points last season on 13 goals and 17 assists from the Redwoods midfield. Jones’ 17 assists also ranked second in the league, trailing only points leader Grant Ament in both categories.

Atlas nearly made a run to the Premier Lacrosse championship game when it won its quarterfinals matchup against the Cannons. But they fell to the eventual champs in a 15-9 loss to the Chaos in the semifinals. Atlas took former Cornell star Jeff Teat with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 college draft, and Teat didn’t disappoint with 16 goals and 16 assists to lead the club.

Redwoods LC and Atlas LC begin the 2022 season with an opening-weekend matchup on Saturday.

