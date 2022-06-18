The Redwoods and Chaos lacrosse clubs look for their first wins of the 2022 season.

With the Redwoods and Chaos both looking for their first wins in the 2022 Premier Lacrosse season, the touring schedule heads to Long Island where the two sides will meet on Saturday.

The Redwoods and Chaos are two of the three teams that remain winless in Premier Lacrosse this season. The Redwoods dropped their first two games to Atlas and Chrome LC, while the Chaos fell to Archers LC and the Whipsnakes in the first two weeks of the season.

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

After going number one overall in the Premier Lacrosse draft, former Maryland national champ Logan Wisnauskas led the Chrome to a dominant 12-3 victory over the Redwoods last week. Wisnauskas had a game-high five points on five goals, while All-Star Myles Jones led the way for the Redwoods with a goal and an assist.

As for the Chaos, they fell to Will Manny and the Archers in a high-scoring affair in Week 2, losing to the Archers by a final score of 17. CJ Costabile led the way for the Chaos with five points on three goals and two two-point goals.

The Redwoods and Chaos face off in Long Island in Week 3 of the Premier Lacrosse season.

