Skip to main content

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Redwoods and Chaos lacrosse clubs look for their first wins of the 2022 season.

With the Redwoods and Chaos both looking for their first wins in the 2022 Premier Lacrosse season, the touring schedule heads to Long Island where the two sides will meet on Saturday.

The Redwoods and Chaos are two of the three teams that remain winless in Premier Lacrosse this season. The Redwoods dropped their first two games to Atlas and Chrome LC, while the Chaos fell to Archers LC and the Whipsnakes in the first two weeks of the season.

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After going number one overall in the Premier Lacrosse draft, former Maryland national champ Logan Wisnauskas led the Chrome to a dominant 12-3 victory over the Redwoods last week. Wisnauskas had a game-high five points on five goals, while All-Star Myles Jones led the way for the Redwoods with a goal and an assist.

As for the Chaos, they fell to Will Manny and the Archers in a high-scoring affair in Week 2, losing to the Archers by a final score of 17. CJ Costabile led the way for the Chaos with five points on three goals and two two-point goals.

The Redwoods and Chaos face off in Long Island in Week 3 of the Premier Lacrosse season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs Chaos LC

By Evan Lazarjust now
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Canada Grand Prix, Practice 3

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
USL Championship Soccer

El Paso Locomotive FC at Detroit City FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Collin Morikawa plays his shot on from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USFL
USFL Football

Stars vs. Generals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Cori Gauff at the Bett1open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Andre Burakovsky
SI Guide

Lightning Look To Rebound vs. Avalanche in Game 2

By Josh Rosenblat7 hours ago
imago1003189716h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Parramatta Eels vs. Sydney Roosters

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Viking Classic Birmingham

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy