How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Romelu Lukaku is expected to make his second Chelsea debut Sunday as Arsenal host the Blues in their first home game of the Premier League season.

Arsenal's season got off to a nightmarish start with a 2-0 loss at newly-promoted Brentford last week, and they have another tough task ahead as they host Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lukaku, who scored 64 goals over his last two seasons in Inter Milan, previously played for Chelsea from 2011-14. He returns to a Chelsea squad eyeing more success under manager Thomas Tuchel after winning the Champions League last season.

Arsenal finished eighth in the table last campaign and failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in more than 25 years.

Arsenal went without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Willian in last week's loss at Brentford after all three players tested positive for COVID-19. Aubameyang has since returned a negative test and could play Sunday.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, defender Gabriel and striker Eddie Nketiah are also sidelined with injuries.

Chelsea started the season with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, and they could see Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante back from injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.