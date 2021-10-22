    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arsenal hosts Aston Villa as the Premier League resumes. The home team will look to stretch its recent unbeaten streak.
    Author:

    Aston Villa has defeated Arsenal in the past three meetings between the clubs. Aston Villa will travel to Emirates Stadium on Friday looking to replicate the 3–0 thumping from their last visit 11 months ago.

    But the Gunners are unbeaten in their six matches across all competitions and host Friday's match with a pep in their step as they look to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has overseen a woeful run of results in the club's games against Aston Villa. But now it's the latter club that finds itself struggling for consistency.

    Aston Villa improved to finish 11th last season having only just avoided relegation the season prior.

    This season, Aston Villa sits just a point below Arsenal, though the club has taken just three points from a possible 12 away from home this term.

    Those points came in the form of a 1–0 win at Old Trafford in late September. Kortney Hause’s late decider against Manchester United provides proof the team can perform on the road.

    Arsenal have drawn their last two games. The team battled from behind to share the spoils at home to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace last time out.

    In the meeting between these teams last November, Ollie Watkins scored twice as Aston Villa waltzed to victory. The England striker could do with a boost this time around after converting just once in six outings this season.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    2:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_13018673
