Arsenal looks to make the jump for a Cup placement while Burnely is settling into the fact that they will be relegated as the two battle it out on Sunday.

Arsenal is the No. 6 team in the league which is one spot out of a Europa Cup nomination from the league currently held by Tottenham. They are 11-7-2 with 35 points which is tied with Manchester United and one behind Tottenham.

They rank top 10 in all major categories, including No. 6 in goals scored, No. 7 in assists and No. 4 in shots. They are led in scoring from the midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who has eight goals on 20 shots.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Burnley Today:



Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Arsenal vs Burnley game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burnley, unfortunately for them, is the worst team in the Premier League and is up for relegation at the end of the season. They have 11 points on a 1-8-8 record with a negative goal differential of 11.

Burnley ranks No. 19 in goals scored, No. 18 in assists and No. 20 in total shots. They all hover around where they are in the standings. They are led in scoring by Maxwell Cornet who has six goals in 16 shots this year.

Arsenal is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -250. Burnely's money line is +775. The total projected goals scored in this match is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

