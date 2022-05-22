Coming off of back-to-back defeats in Premier League action, Arsenal has dropped out of the top four in the standings and is currently in fifth place with 66 points, just two below fourth-place Tottenham. The Gunners must defeat Everton on Sunday, who is coming off of a come-from-behind, dramatic victory against Crystal Palace which saved the Toffees from relegation.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 10:59 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Arsenal's most recent victory was on May 8, a 2-1 finish over relegation-bound Leeds United thanks to an Eddie Nketiah brace in the first ten minutes of the match. The Gunners then traveled to face Tottenham in a match that ended 3-0 in favor of the hosts with a brace from Harry Kane and a third from Heung-min Son included.

In the club's most recent Premier League outing, Mikel Arteta's men lost 2-0 to Newcastle at St. James' Park due to a Ben White own goal in the 55th minute. Bruno Guimarães doubled the lead in the 85th.

Everton, meanwhile, was down 2-0 at halftime on Thursday, but goals from Micheal Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half secured the emotional victory for Frank Lampard's men that will keep the team in the English top flight next season.

