Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everton travels to face Arsenal on Sunday in Premier League action at Emirates Stadium.

Coming off of back-to-back defeats in Premier League action, Arsenal has dropped out of the top four in the standings and is currently in fifth place with 66 points, just two below fourth-place Tottenham. The Gunners must defeat Everton on Sunday, who is coming off of a come-from-behind, dramatic victory against Crystal Palace which saved the Toffees from relegation.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 10:59 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live stream Arsenal vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arsenal's most recent victory was on May 8, a 2-1 finish over relegation-bound Leeds United thanks to an Eddie Nketiah brace in the first ten minutes of the match. The Gunners then traveled to face Tottenham in a match that ended 3-0 in favor of the hosts with a brace from Harry Kane and a third from Heung-min Son included.

In the club's most recent Premier League outing, Mikel Arteta's men lost 2-0 to Newcastle at St. James' Park due to a Ben White own goal in the 55th minute. Bruno Guimarães doubled the lead in the 85th.

Everton, meanwhile, was down 2-0 at halftime on Thursday, but goals from Micheal Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half secured the emotional victory for Frank Lampard's men that will keep the team in the English top flight next season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Arsenal vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:59
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012074813h
Premier League

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1012117723h
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1012117721h
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighlejust now
imago1012074961h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United

By Brandon Rush59 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas59 minutes ago
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round

By Kristofer Habbas59 minutes ago
Soccer

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, Day 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy