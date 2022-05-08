Arsenal vs. Leeds United stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Arsenal hosts Leeds United on the 36th matchday of the Premier League campaign on Sunday at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal is currently holding onto the fourth and final spot in the Premier League standings designated for the teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season with 63 points, just two ahead of No. 5 Tottenham. Meanwhile, Leeds is No. 17 with 34 points, just two ahead of the bottom three teams that will be relegated to the Championship, although Everton, who is No. 18 in the standings, has an extra game in hand.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds United Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Arsenal vs. Leeds United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arsenal is fresh off of three straight wins in Premier League action, a run that began on April 20 with the team's 4-2 defeat of reigning Champions League title-holder Chelsea. The Gunners then defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the 34th matchday of the season.

Finally, in the club's most recent outing, Mikel Arteta's men defeated Arsenal 2-1 in a valuable away Premier League victory. Rob Holding and Gabriel got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the visitors.

Leeds is coming off a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City, which snapped the team's five-match unbeaten run in Premier League action since Jesse Marsch arrived to replace Marcelo Bielsa on the club's bench.

Arsenal hosts Leeds in a must-win match for both clubs heading into the final three games of the Premier League season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

