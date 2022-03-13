Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal looks to secure its spot as Leicester City wants a win to make the jump into the top 10 in Premier League soccer on Sunday morning.

Arsenal is the No. 4 team in the Premier League with a 15-3-7 record and a total of 48 points on the season. That is one point above Manchester United and five points below Chelsea for No. 3.

Arsenal has been running through teams lately, going 4-1-0 in its last five games. It beat Watford, Wolverhampton, Brentford and Wolverhampton again. Its only draw in that span was 0-0 to Burnley.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City Today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Arsenal vs Leicester City game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leicester City finds themselves in the middle of the pack at No. 12 in the league. It is 9-6-10 through 25 games with 33 total points. It is tied with Aston Villa, Brighton and Crystal Palace. A win could catapult it to No. 10.

Despite being No. 12 in the league, the team is No. 7 in goals scored, No. 8 in assists, No. 14 in shots, and No. 6 in saves. It is led by Jamie Vardy who has 10 goals and two assists in 32 shots.

Arsenal is projected to win by a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -200. Leicester City's money line is +500 and the draw is +360. The total projected goals is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Arsenal vs Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City

