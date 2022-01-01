As the calendar turns to a new year, Manchester City currently holds an eight point lead over Chelsea atop the EPL table though Arsenal is catching up after an abysmal start to the campaign that saw the Gunners drop their first three matches including a stunning 5-0 loss against City.

City is undefeated in its last ten matches, a run that has seen it outscore its opponents 31-6 since the start of November.



How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Getting a fast start is nothing new for Man City as it has netted a goal in the game’s opening 15 minutes in four of its last six matches and have opened the scoring in the first 15 minutes in all five of its Premier League away contests against Arsenal under manager Pep Guardiola, netting in the first two minutes in each of the last two seasons.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last three Premier League matches at Arsenal. The only player to score in four consecutive Premier League away appearances against Arsenal is Nicolas Anelka, who did so between 2002 and 2009 (twice at Highbury with Man City, and at Emirates Stadium with Bolton and Chelsea).

While Arsenal’s offense has had an awakening of its own over the last four matches, outscoring its opponents 14-1, they have quite a bit of history to shake off against the guests. Arsenal has not defeated City in league play since a 2-1 win in December of 2015, a span of 12 matches, though the Gunners have bested Man City twice in the FA Cup in 2017 and 2020.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances, and a goal in this match would make him the third-youngest player to score in five in a row in the competition for any side, after Nicolas Anelka in 1998 and Jose Antonio Reyes in 2004.

