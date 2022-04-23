How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Manchester United are meandering towards the end of the Premier League season but can reignite their top-four hopes with three points away to Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester United are reaching meme-worthy depths once again and look destined to miss out in the Premier League’s top-four race ahead of Saturday’s visit to Arsenal.

One of English soccer’s favorite rivalries will be reignited at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners in firing form after emerging as 4-2 victors at Chelsea in midweek.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man United Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: You can stream Arsenal vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

An Eddie Nketiah double inspired Mikel Arteta’s men to end their recent three-loss streak in style, with fellow academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe also on the score sheet:

Arsenal’s Stamford Bridge success won't make up for disappointing losses to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton in the weeks prior, but it certainly helps as they look good value in fourth.

Sixth-placed United, meanwhile, have just two wins in their last nine games across all competitions, and it’s been more than two months since the Red Devils last won away from Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick was officially appointed the club’s interim manager on Dec. 2, the same day United came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-2 (though he wasn’t credited as being in charge for the game).

Their fortunes haven’t been as rewarding in north London, however, considering United have failed to find the back of the net in their last three trips to the Emirates.

They emerged as 3-1 victors at Arsenal when the two teams met in the fourth round of the 2018-19 FA Cup, but they haven’t won a league fixture at the ground since 2017.

Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were each absent from that fixture almost five months ago and will once again be sidelined in Week 34. It’s bleak news for Pogba, too, amid reports his season may be ended by the injury he picked up early on in Tuesday’s 4-0 humbling at Liverpool.

Raphael Varane’s presence was missed in central defense at Anfield, but United are hoping to have the defender back this weekend.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain out of commission for the Gunners, although star right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is in contention to return after almost four months on the treatment table.

