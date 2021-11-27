A top-five team in the Premier League, Arsenal, takes on a Newcastle team trying to climb out of relegation territory.

Arsenal is 6-2-4 on the season and No. 5 in the Premier League. It has 20 points which is one above Wolverhampton and Tottenham which currently sit at No. 6 and 7. Arsenal is three points behind West Ham at No. 4.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle United Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can live stream Arsenal vs. Newcastle United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Newcastle United is currently up for relegation as it sits at No. 20 in the league. The team has a goal differential of negative-12 and only have six points on the year. Its record is 0-6-6. It is two points below Norwich City and five points out of relegation territory.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe will match up against Newcastle's Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin. Combined, the four of them have 15 goals on the season.

It's going to be up to Aaron Ramsdale, who has nine saves in 810 minutes for Arsenal, and Karl Darlow, who has eight saves in 720 minutes to hold off the opposing team's attack. The stronger defense will pull away in this one.

Arsenal is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1. Its money line is -225 while Newcastle United's is +500. The draw line is +400. The Over/Under total goals scored in this match is 2.5 goals.

