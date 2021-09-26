Tottenham is in the hot seat yet again as it faces Arsenal on the road at Emirates Stadium. In 10th and 13th place respectively in the league standings, each club needs a win to build momentum.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Arsenal has historically been a team replete with talent, and that holds true this season.

Glimpses of brilliance, like what was shown last month in a 6-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, have allowed the Gunners to show off players like Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute of the win.

However, Arsenal and Tottenham both need to get their talent to come together on the biggest stages.

Heung-Min Son has been a leader for Tottenham this season. He was the team's only goalscorer in a preseason friendly against Arsenal and more recently against Watford.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has yet to kick into gear after a summer transfer to Manchester City never materialized. For this match, and for Tottenham's season as a whole, Kane needs to find his footing.