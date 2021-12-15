Skip to main content
    How to Watch Arsenal vs West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arsenal travels to West Ham United in a top Premier League matchup.
    Author:

    Fans are in for a great soccer matchup with these two Premier League teams. Arsenal is ranked No. 6 in the league with eight wins, two draws and six losses. The team has 26 points and a goal differential of -1.

    West Ham United is ranked No. 4 in the league with 28 points and a goal differential of +9 on eight wins, four draws and four losses. The team is on a two-game winning streak against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton in total 6-1.

    How to Watch Arsenal vs West Ham United Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Arsenal vs West Ham United game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arsenal ranks eighth in goals scored compared to West Ham at fourth. West Ham ranks lower in shots at sixth compared to Arsenal at No. 4. Arsenal ranks first in the whole league in saves compared to West Ham sitting in ninth.

    West Ham's Michail Antonio, who has six goals and four assists on 14 shots on goal will be matching up against Aaron Ramsdale, who has 13 saves in 1,170 minutes for Arsenal in the matchup of the game.

    There isn't an overwhelming projected winner, as neither team has a negative money line. Arsenal is projected the slight advantage with the better line at +115. The Over/Under for this game is 2.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

