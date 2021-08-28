How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Brentford's unblemished start to the Premier League season comes under fire as they visit Aston Villa.

Brentford crashed the Premier League party with their opening-day win against Arsenal, and they have not allowed a goal through the first two weeks of the season. Aston Villa, though, will test their mettle on Saturday.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

TV: CNBC

Aston Villa lurched to a 3-2 loss at Watford in their season opener but neutralized Newcastle 2-0 last weekend. Back-to-back wins would go a long way to make up for that early upset at Vicarage Road.

Cameron Archer bagged a hat trick for Aston Villa when they battered Barrow 6-0 in a midweek EFL Cup match and he could see the field again Saturday.

Aston Villa will have to crack a tough Brentford backline. Forest Green Rovers are the only outfit to penetrate Brentford’s backline so far this term, holding the lead for 52 minutes before their top-flight foes buzzed to a 3-1 win Tuesday.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Aston Villa, though they have never scored a win in Villa Park.

