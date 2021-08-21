How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa and Newcastle United both look to rebound from Week 1 losses.

The road to redemption begins on Saturday for Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who meet in Week 2 after each losing their first games of the season in very separate circumstances.

The Magpies travel to Villa Park almost eight years since they last won at the ground, while the home side hasn't conceded on the last four occasions it hosted Newcastle in the top flight.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 21

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV

For Dean Smith’s Villa, a 3-2 loss at Watford spoiled a lot of the preseason electricity building around the team, even when taking into account Jack Grealish’s $138 million sale to Manchester City.

Ollie Watkins will look to restore some of that excitement if he’s fit enough to return from injury in what could be the first sighting of his partnership alongside summer signing Danny Ings.

Leon Bailey is also targeting his first Villa start after debuting off the bench in its loss to Watford, while Olympic gold medalist Douglas Luiz is also back in contention following a post-Tokyo vacation.

The Brazil international was part of the Villans lineup that snatched a 2-0 win the last time it hosted Newcastle in January, although a hamstring injury looks likely to keep Bertrand Traoré out.

Newcastle’s 4-2 defeat to West Ham in Week 1 was disappointing not only because conceding four at home is about as poor as a season's start gets but also because the game looked so winnable.

Steve Bruce’s men led 2-1 at half-time but conceded three times in 13 minutes to capitulate in front of their own fans, who will be under the impression things can’t get too much worse.

The return of last season’s loan hero improves their chances, with midfielder Joe Willock primed to make his second debut after completing a $35 million permanent transfer from Arsenal.

Willock, 22, became the youngest player in Premier League history—as well as the first midfielder—to score in seven consecutive games after moving to St. James’ Park on loan last term.

Meanwhile, third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman looks likely to keep his spot in the Newcastle XI with doubts remaining over the fitness of Karl Darlow and Martin Dúbravka.

