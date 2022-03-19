Aston Villa will try to knock off Arsenal at home in this Premier League matchup on Saturday.

Arsenal is currently in fourth place in Premier League play and looks to close the gap on third-place Chelsea who is eight points ahead. This will not be an easy task as Aston Villa has won its previous two home games against Arsenal.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Arsenal is coming off a 2-0 loss against Liverpool but had won its previous five matches. Leading the scoring for Arsenal this season is Emile Smith Rowe (nine goals) and Bukayo Saka (eight goals).

Aston Villa similarly has lost its latest match after the club had a three-game win streak. It was a 2-1 loss against West Ham that put a halt to the club's win streak. The game was tight for the first 70 minutes as the score remained 0-0.

West Ham got on the board with a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko 70' and gained a second from Pablo Fornals in the 82nd minute. Aston Villa was able to close the gap with a goal from Jacob Ramsey with a rocket of a shot from the top of the 18 after receiving a pass from Emiliano Buendía.

With both teams looking for a win, this should be a great match for fans to tune in for.

