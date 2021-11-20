How to Watch Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion, a middle-of-the-pack Premier League team, looks to add to its win total against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa is the 16th-place team in the Premier League with a record of 3-1-7 and 10 points on the season. In the team's last five matchups, it is 0–5, with losses to Tottenham, Wolverhampton, Arsenal, West Ham United and Southampton. It has lost three of those five matches by just one goal.

How to Watch Aston Villa at Brighton and Hove Albion Online:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Brighton & Hove Albion is the seventh-place team in the league with 17 points. The team's record on the year is 4-5-2 on the season. In Brighton's last five matches, it is 0-4-1. The loss came against Manchester City 4–1, the draws against Newcastle United, Liverpool, Norwich City and Arsenal.

Forward Danny Ings leads Aston Villa in goals with three on the season. He also adds two assists on six shots on goal. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn each have two goals behind the leader.

Neal Maupay leads Brighton with four goals on five shots on goal. His tandem forward Leandro Trossard has three goals on 12 shots on goal this season.

Aston Villa is projected to win this game, but it is by a very slim margin. Their money line is +150, just slightly better than Brighton's at +180. The draw is +230.

