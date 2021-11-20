Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brighton & Hove Albion, a middle-of-the-pack Premier League team, looks to add to its win total against Aston Villa.
    Author:

    Aston Villa is the 16th-place team in the Premier League with a record of 3-1-7 and 10 points on the season. In the team's last five matchups, it is 0–5, with losses to Tottenham, Wolverhampton, Arsenal, West Ham United and Southampton. It has lost three of those five matches by just one goal.

    How to Watch Aston Villa at Brighton and Hove Albion Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    You can live stream Aston Villa at Brighton and Hove Albion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brighton & Hove Albion is the seventh-place team in the league with 17 points. The team's record on the year is 4-5-2 on the season. In Brighton's last five matches, it is 0-4-1. The loss came against Manchester City 4–1, the draws against Newcastle United, Liverpool, Norwich City and Arsenal.

    Forward Danny Ings leads Aston Villa in goals with three on the season. He also adds two assists on six shots on goal. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn each have two goals behind the leader.

    Neal Maupay leads Brighton with four goals on five shots on goal. His tandem forward Leandro Trossard has three goals on 12 shots on goal this season.

    Aston Villa is projected to win this game, but it is by a very slim margin. Their money line is +150, just slightly better than Brighton's at +180. The draw is +230.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Aston Villa at Brighton and Hove Albion

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    La Liga

    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Alavés

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13646320
    Marathon

    How to Watch 2021 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships

    2 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Premier League

    How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. West Ham

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Premier League

    How to Watch Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Spezia

    1 hour ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    Collin Morikawa
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Third Round

    8 hours ago
    michigan basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV

    9 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy