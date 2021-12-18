Winless in its last five matches, Burnley heads to Birmingham to face Aston Villa where they haven’t been defeated since 2010.

While Burnley has not had marked success this English Premier League season, they have a stellar unbeaten run at Aston Villa. In fact, Burnley has just one loss in their last seven trips to Birmingham, their longest undefeated run there in the Premier League era.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley:

Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Match Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Aston Villa enters today sitting in the middle of the EPL table but having won four of their last six matches. They have scored a goal in 14 consecutive home contests dating back to a 0-0 draw with Everton in February.

Since Steven Gerrard took over as manager for Villa on Nov. 11, the club has lost only twice, compared to the five-game skid the team endured, including a winless October, that cost Dean Smith his job.

Forward Ollie Watkins leads the Villans with five goals this 2021-22 season, including a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Norwich.

Burnley's midweek match against Watford was postponed after COVID-19 cases hit the Hornets squad, and they are likely to again be without forwards Maxwel Cornet and Ashley Barnes, midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Connor Roberts.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has posted five clean sheets in 16 starts this season.

