No. 10 Aston Villa will take on one of the best Premier League teams, Chelsea, on Sunday.

Aston Villa is in the exact middle of the Premier League with a record of 7-9-1 at the No. 10 spot with 22 points and a goal differential of minus-2. The team has beaten Norwich City and Leicester City in its last five games and lost to Manchester City and Liverpool.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At 11-2-5 on the season, Chelsea is the No. 3 team in the league with 38 points and a plus-27 goal differential. In its last five games, Chelsea is 1-1-3, having lost to West Ham United. The team beat Leeds United and has three draws against Everton, Wolverhampton and Zenit.

Ollie Watkins leads Aston Villa in goals scored this season with five goals on 16 shots on goal. Mason Mount leads Chelsea with seven goals on 17 shots on goal.

Édouard Mendy will try to stop Watkins coming at the goal while Emiliano Martínez will be between the posts for Aston Villa stopping Mount.

Chelsea is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -165. Aston Villa's money line is +475. The Over/Under in this match is 2.5 total goals scored.

Regional restrictions may apply.