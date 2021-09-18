How to watch Aston Villa vs. Everton:

Everton look to continue their fantastic start to the Premier League campaign when they face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Through four matches to start their 2021-22 Premier League season, Everton are off to a flying start, winning three times and drawing once, with those 10 points being enough to have them sitting fourth at the moment and in a position to qualify for the next Champions League season.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, however, as Premier League campaigns are a grind and just two weeks of mediocre form could cost a club multiple spots on the table.

Regardless, Everton will look to keep the good times rolling this weekend when it travels to face Aston Villa, who sit 12th on the table with four points through four matches and a minus-two goal differential.

Everton head into the match coming off a 3-1 victory on Monday over Burnley, which featured goals scored by defender Michael Keane, as well as by wingers Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Gray is tied for the team lead in goals this season (three) with No. 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Evertonian duo trails just West Ham's Michail Antonio and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (four goals apiece) for most goals scored this Premier League season so far.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of reigning Champions League winners Chelsea, though the match before that they were able to pull out a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Although this matchup may look one-sided on paper, winning on the road is never so simple in the Premier League, so Everton will have its work cut out for it facing a side that will surely be desperate for a result.