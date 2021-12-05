Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Former colleagues Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers will collide as opponents Sunday when Aston Villa takes on Leicester City.
    Steven Gerrard’s early input at Aston Villa has worked wonders thus far, but the Liverpool legend hopes to bounce back from his maiden loss as a Premier League manager against Leicester City.

    Leicester City travels to Villa Park on Sunday having gone unbeaten in successive league games for the first time since October and aiming to preserve their place among the top half in Week 15.

    How to Watch Villa vs. Leicester Today

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    You can live stream Aston Villa vs. Leicester City online on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Master and apprentice will collide on opposite sides of the dugout as former Liverpool chief Brendan Rodgers will aim to teach his old Anfield disciple an early lesson in management.

    Rodgers was at the helm when Gerrard left his old stomping ground in 2015, but both have moved onto bigger and better things in the managerial world.

    Villa suffered a 2–1 defeat at home to Premier League title favorite Manchester City on Wednesday. Gerrard will attempt to restore order against a Leicester team that has won just two of its seven league fixtures on the road so far this season.

    Ollie Watkins has scored in two of his three outings since Gerrard took the helm. He’ll be all the more essential in attack considering summer signing Leon Bailey is now sidelined with a thigh injury, joining Danny Ings, Bertrand Traoré and David Trezeguet on the treatment table.

    James Maddison is Leicester’s man of the moment since being recalled to the side, having recorded three direct goal involvements (three goals, three assists) in the last three games.

    He has reinforced a midfield that’s been missing the injured Youri Tielemans, while defenders Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand and James Justin are each set to miss the trip to Villa. 

