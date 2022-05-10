Aston Villa vs. Liverpool stream: Watch online, TV channel

"It's clear it is not over," said Jürgen Klopp, following his team's most recent Premier League match. Liverpool drew 1-1 against Tottenham, followed by Manchester City defeating Newcastle on Sunday. The weekend results left City with a three-point cushion over Liverpool in the standings, but Klopp has assured that his camp "will not stop believing." Liverpool must travel to Villa Park on Tuesday to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side, coming off of back-to-back wins in league action.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream Aston Villa vs. Liverpool on fuboTV

Liverpool met Tottenham at Anfield in a thrilling 1-1 draw where both clubs had the chance to win the match, but neither could take the lead and the teams went on to split the points. Heung-min Son got Spurs on the board first in the 56th minute following an assist from Ryan Sessegnon, while Luis Díaz drew the match level in the 74th.

Liverpool must now win out and hope that Manchester City loses in any of its three remaining matches while also keeping an eye on the goal difference, where City currently holds a four-goal lead.

