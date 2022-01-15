How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Old foes face off as Steven Gerrard leads Aston Villa against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard will come up against old nemeses Manchester United for the second time in five days when the Premier League heavyweights visit Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Red Devils rose to collect a narrow 1-0 when these teams met at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Monday, but Liverpool legend Gerrard may have some new weapons in his arsenal this time around.

Villa continued their superb streak of transfer market initiative after completing deals to sign Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho (on loan) from Everton and Barcelona, respectively.

Left-back Digne should be fine to feature after securing a $31 million exit from Goodison Park, although Coutinho may be lacking match fitness after struggling for minutes in Catalonia.

Coutinho dazzled Premier League audiences when he was once a teammate of Gerrard’s at Anfield, and a comeback against old rivals United almost seems too poetic.

Villa could do with the help in midfield, too, given Scotland star John McGinn will be suspended for the visit of United, while Marvelous Nakamba is among Gerrard’s injured absentees.

The Africa Cup of Nations has also affected the options at Villa Park with wingers Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet away with their respective national teams, Burkina Faso and Egypt.

Ralf Rangnick isn’t as adversely impacted with the Ivory Coast’s Eric Bailly his only missing man, though the squad concerns run deeper for a side that lost 1-0 at home to Wolves in their last league outing.

Paul Pogba remains out of commission with a long-term injury while Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are suspended, and it may be too soon for captain Harry Maguire to return from injury.

In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho are in a rush to be fit for the trip to Birmingham after each suffered knocks, though Anthony Martial looks unlikely to feature as he’s linked with the Old Trafford exit.

Villa have slipped to 14th in the league after winning only four of their last 15 league games, losing the remainder.

United, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 outings across all competitions, but Gerrard’s men will be tougher to beat in a new setting and with fresh assets available.