Aston Villa looks for a win to avoid relegation as it takes on Norwich City, the last-placed team, on Saturday.

Aston Villa is the No. 15 team in the Premier League with an 11-4-17 record and 37 points. It will need to be careful in fear of relegation as the season winds down.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream Aston Villa vs. Norwich City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Leeds United is only three points behind it and Burnley is only six points behind. With only a handful of games remaining, it is in need of at least one win to avoid the possibility of relegation.

Norwich City could be that win it is searching for, as Norwich is the last-place team in the league currently. It is 5-6-22 this season, only totaling 21 points. At this late stage in the season, it would be impossible to get out of relegation without a miracle.

The defense and goalkeepers of Norwich have been put to the test this year. The team ranks No. 2 in the Premier League in total saves this season with 121.

It will have to be on its toes again as the attack of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey will be in full force today.

Regional restrictions may apply.