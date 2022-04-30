Skip to main content

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aston Villa looks for a win to avoid relegation as it takes on Norwich City, the last-placed team, on Saturday.

Aston Villa is the No. 15 team in the Premier League with an 11-4-17 record and 37 points. It will need to be careful in fear of relegation as the season winds down.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream Aston Villa vs. Norwich City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Leeds United is only three points behind it and Burnley is only six points behind. With only a handful of games remaining, it is in need of at least one win to avoid the possibility of relegation.

Norwich City could be that win it is searching for, as Norwich is the last-place team in the league currently. It is 5-6-22 this season, only totaling 21 points. At this late stage in the season, it would be impossible to get out of relegation without a miracle.

The defense and goalkeepers of Norwich have been put to the test this year. The team ranks No. 2 in the Premier League in total saves this season with 121.

It will have to be on its toes again as the attack of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey will be in full force today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
imago1011557753h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighlejust now
imago1010573129h (1)
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

By Matthew Beighlejust now
imago1008568552h
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Benevento
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs Benevento

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
IIHF U18 USA
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: United States vs Czechia

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy