No. 11 Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins take on Tottenham and the duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into Saturday's match against Tottenham, Aston Villa sits at No. 11 in the league with 36 points, which is 15 points away from qualifying for next season's international festivities, deeming it unlikely to happen.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Despite its ranking, Aston Villa ranks No. 9 in the league in goals scored, No. 7 in assists and No. 12 in shots.

Aston Villa lost to Wolverhampton the last time it took the pitch 2-1 with its lone goal coming from scoring leader Ollie Watkins.

Tottenham is the No. 4 team in the league and is desperately trying to hold onto its Champions League positioning for next season.

Tottenham has 54 points, which puts it in a tie with No. 5 Arsenal, though the Hotspur have a five-goal lead in the differential tiebreaker. However, they also have West Ham (51 points) and Manchester United (51 points) breathing down their neck.

Wins could never be more important for this team than they are right now.

Aston Villa needs to bounce back and get a win in this game despite not being favored to win, the spread is only one goal.

