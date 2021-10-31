How to Watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

Aston Villa welcome West Ham to Birmingham in a battle between two teams showcasing quite opposite form of late.

The Premier League’s Claret and Blue armies will collide on Sunday when Aston Villa will attempt to cease West Ham United’s relentless run and prevent a fourth successive defeat.

Dean Smith finds himself under unfamiliar pressure after going more than a month without a win, hosting a Hammers side fully intent on nailing down their place among the top four.

On the plus side for Smith, this is as close as he’s come to boasting a fully fit squad so far this season, with winger Trezeguet being his only confirmed absence for the visit of West Ham.

The quartet of Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi will each be in contention to supply the strike duo of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings in attack. Meanwhile, academy product Jacob Ramsey will hope to regain his place in the XI after scoring a belter of consolation in last Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The Villans proved their own worst enemies at the Emirates Stadium after falling 3-0 behind inside an hour, after which Smith didn’t shirk from aiming criticism at his own players:

Davis Moyes is enjoying opposite fortunes at present and is well on way to proving last season’s sixth-place finish was no fluke, though West Ham are only two points clear in fourth place.

As if their league performances weren’t impressive enough, Moyes’ men recently became the first team in five years to knock titleholders Manchester City out of the League Cup:

The Hammers hung on to draw 0-0 against Pep Guardiola’s side before clinching a penalty shootout victory, keeping a fourth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

That means Aston Villa have conceded as many goals in their last three games (eight) as West Ham have in their last 13, highlighting the key contrast between the two teams at present.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently returned to his native Argentina to be with his ill father, but the player has since returned to training and is available.

Hammers right-back Vladimir Coufal returned from injury as a substitute against the Citizens, but Ben Johnson may be preferred at Villa Park as the former regains full fitness.

Czech compatriot Alex Kral could also be in contention after finishing his isolation period following Covid-19, but his involvement in the trip to Birmingham is by no means guaranteed.