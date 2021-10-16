    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A battle of the West Midlands sees Wolverhampton looking to continue its winning streak on the road against Aston Villa.
    Wolverhampton is riding back-to-back wins for the first time since manager Bruno Lage took charge this summer as it enters Saturday's match against Aston Villa.

    The international break paused the club's momentum while offering Aston Villa the chance to regather after losing to Tottenham two weeks ago.

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Wolves

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

    Game Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

    TV: NBCSN

    You can stream Aston Villa vs. Wolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Aston Villa is one of five Premier League teams still yet to lose at home this season, having taken seven points from a possible nine in home matches against Everton, Brentford and Newcastle United.

    Emiliano Martinez and Douglas Luiz are both available for Aston Villa even though both played for their countries during the international break. Luiz was a late substitute in Brazil’s 4–1 win against Uruguay on Thursday, while Martinez was impressing for Argentina in their 1–0 victory at home to Peru.

    The team will be without wingers Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore.

    Ruben Neves looks to be available for Wolves, but Trincão will be absent after he tested positive for COVID-19.

    The Wolves signed off with a 2–1 win at home against Newcastle just prior to the international break.

    Hwang Hee-Chan provided both goals in the win. The South Korean loanee has grown into his role alongside Raúl Jiménez.

    Only Chelsea have conceded as few goals as Wolves in three away fixtures this season (one), but an Aston Villa line led by the English duo of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins will look to break through.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    10
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
