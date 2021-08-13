Sports Illustrated home
How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newly promoted Brentford hosts Arsenal in their first ever EPL match.
Brentford FC earned promotion into the English Premier League by virtue of winning the English Football Championship, along with Norwich City and Watford. Their reward? Thirteen-time Premier League Champions Arsenal, who has remained in the top tier of English football since 1919.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who last season led The Bees with 31 goals, returns after taking home the EFL Golden Boot as the league's leading scorer.

Despite winning each of its final six contests to close out the season, Arsenal completed the 2020-21 campaign in a disappointing eighth place, a whopping 25 points shy of Manchester City. But the team comes into this season with hopes of a better result, and one Gunner has an opportunity for Premier League history.

Alexandre Lacazette has a chance to score the opening goal of the season for the third time in his career. Doing so would make him the first man in EPL history to achieve this feat. Lacazette opened the 2017-18 season with a goal for Arsenal against Leicester City, and again last year with a goal in the eighth minute against Fulham.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Should Brentford beat Arsenal and Lacazette to the punch by scoring a goal, they would be the first squad to score the opening goal of the season since Hull City achieved the mark in the 2016-17 season.

How To Watch

August
13
2021

Brentford FC vs Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
