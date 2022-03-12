Skip to main content

How to Watch Brentford vs Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 15 ranked team in the Premier League, Brentford, takes on Burnley, the No. 18 ranked team on Saturday morning.

Brentford is the No. 15 ranked team in the Premier League. It is 7-6-15 this season and 3-4-7 on the road. It has 27 points thus far which is one behind Newcastle United and four ahead of Leeds United.

Ivan Toney leads the team in goals with nine on the season from 41 shots. The next closest player is Bryan Mbeumo from the midfield with three goals and three assists. The team alternates goalkeepers, but David Raya has proven better with 50 saves.

How to Watch Brentford vs Burnley Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Burnley is trying their hardest to get out of relegation territory. The team currently sits as the first team to get relegated this season. It is 3-12-11 this year with only 21 points.

That is only one point from getting out of relegation over Everton. It is also two points from dropping further into relegation as Watford sits with 19 points.

Maxwell Cornet is the best player on the team scoring six goals in 21 shots from the forward position this season.

Brentford is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +120. Burnley's money line is +260 and the draw is +200. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Brentford vs Burnley

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Burnley
Premier League

