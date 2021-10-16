Chelsea makes the short trip to Brentford for a west London derby of epic proportions, as the Premier League leader seeks to increase its cushion.

Brentford and Chelsea will meet as league opponents for the first time in 74 years on Saturday, as the Blues seek to reinforce their perch atop the Premier League standings.

Romelu Lukaku will be fit for the west London derby despite fears of an injury on the international break, hoping to stop the seventh-place Bees from buzzing after a remarkable start in the top flight.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Chelsea

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England

TV: NBC Universo

You can stream Brentford vs. Chelsea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thomas Frank’s men haven’t balked under pressure thus far since returning to England’s elite, losing only one of their first seven outings as a top-tier team since 1947.

It was only last month that Brentford snatched a 3-3 draw against Liverpool thanks to the late intervention of Yoane Wissa, who came up with a last-gasp winner at West Ham just prior to the recent break:

The summer signing from Lorient will hope those contributions are enough for a full league debut against the incumbent leaders, having had to settle for a string of cameo roles until now.

Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Lukaku can face the Bees despite pulling out of Belgium’s recent defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off last weekend.

The Blues will be without Thiago Silva after he was involved in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay on Thursday, while Antonio Rüdiger, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are also unavailable.

Tuchel vented his frustrations with the sport’s higher powers for the hectic international schedule in recent weeks and months, with N’Golo Kanté also a doubt after a recent bout of COVID-19:

Brentford duo Vitaly Janelt and Kristoffer Ajer are available following injuries, but Frank will won’t have any of Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva or Mads Sørensen among his options.

The Bees bested Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day of the season to reignite their top-flight tenure with a derby win, but replicating that result against Chelsea may be beyond even their scope.

Brighton & Hove Albion is the only team this term to come away from Brentford with maximum spoils, but Chelsea’s seven points from nine on the road could see it join that exclusive club.