September 25, 2021
How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 6 of the Premier League will feature Liverpool taking on Brentford in an important outing for The Reds.
Liverpool will be the away team in its Premier League fixture against Brentford, which is the new team on the block after its promotion to the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. After beating Swansea in the playoff finals, the club earned the final place available in England's top-flight league.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream Brentford vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brentford was able to hold onto a 2-0 victory against the Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, despite playing with 10 men after a Shandon Baptiste red card in the second half. This level of resolve is potentially a promising sign heading into the match against Liverpool. 

The former Premier League trophy winners are in world-beating form, and maintaining composure will be crucial in front of the high level of talent that they will bring.

Sadio Mané recently joined teammate Mohamed Salah in a very exclusive group, as the goal he scored at Anfield against Crystal Palace last week was his 100 for Liverpool. He has been central to much of Liverpool's recent success and will continue to be throughout the run of this season.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be bringing Marcus Forss into the mix. Forss was responsible for four of the goals in Tuesday's 7-0 thrashing of Oldham Athletic. While he will have a considerably greater challenge ahead against the Liverpool backline, there's no denying the potential the youngster brings to his team.

Home-field advantage may be exactly what's needed for him to have his shining moment against the Premier League giants.

