    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brentford will host Manchester City on Wednesday in a Premier League contest.
    Premier League leader Manchester City (47 points) will face Brentford (20 points) on Wednesday in a Premier League contest.

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Man City comes into this match on a nine-match winning streak, which began on Nov. 6 with a 2-0 win over Manchester United. The team's most recent match was a 6-3 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, with five different Man City players scoring goals, led by two from Raheem Sterling.

    In addition to its lead in the EPL, Man City was the victors in Group A of the UEFA Champions League, winning four of its six matches and finishing ahead of French power PSG to advance directly to the knockout phase.

    As for Brentford, the team is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Brighton in its most recent match. Its last EPL victory was against Watford on Dec. 10, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Pontus Jansson and a stoppage time penalty kick to win it from Bryan Mbeumo.

    Brentford also just lost 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea.

    These two teams don't have a lot of history. Brentford last played in the top tier of British football in the 1946-47 season. These teams last played in the FA Cup in 1997, with Manchester City winning 1-0. They played three times in 1989 in the FA Cup and League Cup, with Brentford winning two of those meetings.

