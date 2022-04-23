Skip to main content

How to Watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Son Heung-Min and Tottenham take on Ivan Toney and Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford sits in the middle of the Premier League and will likely stay there as the season shortly comes to a close. 

However, with an 11-6-16 record, there is still room to improve as the top three teams above it only sit a max of two points ahead.

How to Watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Brentford is 4-0-1 in its last five games with its only loss coming against Leicester City.

In its last game, Brentford secured a 2-1 win against Watford. Christian Nørgaar opened the scoring for Brentford in the 15th-minute. Watford answered in the 55th-minute with a goal from Emmanuel Dennis.

Pontus Jansson scored the game-winning goal in the 95th-minute to give Brentford the win.

Tottenham Hotspur is the No. 4 team in the league with a total of 57 points on an 18-3-11 record this season qualifying for the Champions League if the season ended today.

Tottenham needs to continue to win because Arsenal and Manchester United are looming quietly behind to take that last Champions League spot.

It ranks No. 4 in goals scored, NoS. 5 in assists and No. 9 in shots this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

