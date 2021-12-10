Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brentford play host to Watford Friday as the club aims to move into the top half of the Premier League standings.
    Author:

    Fatigue is setting in for Premier League pair Brentford and Watford, who open Week 16 in west London on Friday evening each with depleted squads.

    Ivan Toney’s positive COVID-19 result robs the hosts of their first-choice frontman, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank will also be missing one of his key creative minds in suspended Sergi Canos.

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford Today

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Those account for two of the Bees’ seven definite absences, with defenders Kristoffer Ajer and Zanka among the injured, along with goalkeeper David Raya.

    Ismaila Sarr, Adam Masina and Francisco Sierralta are the key names absent for Watford, while Ken Sema is in contention for his first appearance since October following a knee injury.

    Brentford has lost some of its early swing and now sits 13th in the Premier League, having taken just one win in their last eight league games.

    Frank’s men conceded a last-minute equalizer in their visit to Leeds United on Sunday, which ended in a 2–2 draw.

    Watford hasn’t fared better, losing five of their last six outings, and the club has slipped two places to 17th since manager Claudio Ranieri took charge in early October.

    The Hornets impressed in beating Manchester United at home and Everton away under Ranieri, but improved form is needed to stave off relegation.

    These teams are well-acquainted since they clashed twice on the promotion trail in last season’s Championship. Brentford won 2–0 at home and the sides drew 1–1 at Vicarage Road.

    Watford is undefeated in four visits to the Bees since then, and the visitors can move within a point of their London rivals if they bag maximum spoils on Friday. This battle will be the first time the two parties have met in the top flight.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Brentford vs. Watford

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    2:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rc lens
    Soccer

    FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    women college hockey
    Women's College Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    watford
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford

    7 minutes ago
    nantes
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens

    12 minutes ago
    genoa
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Sampdoria in Canada

    27 minutes ago
    qatar
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates

    1 hour ago
    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, First Round

    3 hours ago
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Tunisia vs. Oman

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16199737
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy