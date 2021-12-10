How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford

Brentford play host to Watford Friday as the club aims to move into the top half of the Premier League standings.

Fatigue is setting in for Premier League pair Brentford and Watford, who open Week 16 in west London on Friday evening each with depleted squads.

Ivan Toney’s positive COVID-19 result robs the hosts of their first-choice frontman, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank will also be missing one of his key creative minds in suspended Sergi Canos.

Those account for two of the Bees’ seven definite absences, with defenders Kristoffer Ajer and Zanka among the injured, along with goalkeeper David Raya.

Ismaila Sarr, Adam Masina and Francisco Sierralta are the key names absent for Watford, while Ken Sema is in contention for his first appearance since October following a knee injury.

Brentford has lost some of its early swing and now sits 13th in the Premier League, having taken just one win in their last eight league games.

Frank’s men conceded a last-minute equalizer in their visit to Leeds United on Sunday, which ended in a 2–2 draw.

Watford hasn’t fared better, losing five of their last six outings, and the club has slipped two places to 17th since manager Claudio Ranieri took charge in early October.

The Hornets impressed in beating Manchester United at home and Everton away under Ranieri, but improved form is needed to stave off relegation.

These teams are well-acquainted since they clashed twice on the promotion trail in last season’s Championship. Brentford won 2–0 at home and the sides drew 1–1 at Vicarage Road.

Watford is undefeated in four visits to the Bees since then, and the visitors can move within a point of their London rivals if they bag maximum spoils on Friday. This battle will be the first time the two parties have met in the top flight.