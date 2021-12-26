Two teams tied at 20 points apiece in the Premier League go head to head in a great matchup between Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Both of these teams are neck-and-neck in the Premier League rankings. Brentford is ranked No. 12 with 20 points and a goal differential of minus-1. Brighton and Hove Albion is ranked No. 13 tied with 20 points, but they have a goal differential of minus-3, which is why they aren't both tied.

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Brentford ranks No. 10 in the league in goals scored while Brighton is down at No. 17. Despite that, Brighton still gets more shots off ranking No. 11 in total shots compared to Brentford's No. 17.

Neal Maupay will do his best to keep his incredible play going as he's scored six times this season on nine shots on goal from the forward position.

He will be equally matched on the other side with Brentford's Ivan Toney, who has scored four times and assisted on two goals on 15 shots on goal.

Brentford has started a mix of both David Raya and Álvaro Fernández this season between the posts.

Brighton is projected to win this match with a slightly favored spread of -1. Their money line is -110 while Brentford's is +300. The Over/Under goals scored total in this match is 2.5 goals.

