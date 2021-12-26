Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams tied at 20 points apiece in the Premier League go head to head in a great matchup between Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.
    Author:

    Both of these teams are neck-and-neck in the Premier League rankings. Brentford is ranked No. 12 with 20 points and a goal differential of minus-1. Brighton and Hove Albion is ranked No. 13 tied with 20 points, but they have a goal differential of minus-3, which is why they aren't both tied.

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brentford ranks No. 10 in the league in goals scored while Brighton is down at No. 17. Despite that, Brighton still gets more shots off ranking No. 11 in total shots compared to Brentford's No. 17.

    Neal Maupay will do his best to keep his incredible play going as he's scored six times this season on nine shots on goal from the forward position. 

    He will be equally matched on the other side with Brentford's Ivan Toney, who has scored four times and assisted on two goals on 15 shots on goal.

    Brentford has started a mix of both David Raya and Álvaro Fernández this season between the posts.

    Brighton is projected to win this match with a slightly favored spread of -1. Their money line is -110 while Brentford's is +300. The Over/Under goals scored total in this match is 2.5 goals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
