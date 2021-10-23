    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    High-flying Brighton hosts Manchester City looking to beat the Premier League kingpins for the second time in 2021.
    Manchester City will have revenge in mind when it travels to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday seeking retribution for its 3–2 defeat on the south coast back in May.

    Manchester City, in third place in the Premier League, is looking to maintain its standing, but Brighton lurks just behind in fourth and could leapfrog its guest with a repeat result at home.

    How to Watch Brighton vs. Man City

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WMGT- Macon, GA)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Home fans at Amex Stadium could hardly believe what they had witnessed after Brighton battled from two goals down to beat 10-man City in the penultimate outing of the 2020-21 season.

    João Cancelo’s dismissal after 10 minutes didn’t prevent Manchester City from improving its lead to two goals before Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn struck for Brighton to complete the comeback:

    Three-time Premier League-winning manager Pep Guardiola shared some choice words with Seagulls counterpart Graham Potter immediately after that result despite having already wrapped up the title.

    But Potter told reporters this week he’s expecting a more mellow reunion with the Catalan, and perhaps, if he’s lucky, even a cuddle.

    “It was the first goal. It was a poor reaction from me – an unintentional one, but still a poor one,” the Brighton boss said. “Unfortunately I’m a human being that’s not perfect. I’ll shake his hand and hopefully, he’ll give me a cuddle, but sometimes these things happen in life.”

    After finishing the last campaign just two places above the relegation spots, Brighton is flying high this term.

    Manchester City will be keen to prove that May's defeat was an anomaly, having beaten Brighton in eight straight meetings prior to that.

    Guardiola will be without long-term absentee Ferran Torres for the trip, meaning Raheem Sterling could start back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

    Brighton pair Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate will miss out, meanwhile, as Webster looks to overcome a knock in the hopes he can make another big impact against the titleholders. 

    Manchester City
    Premier League

