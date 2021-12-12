Neal Maupay and the No. 9 ranked Brighton and Hove Albion take on Son Heung-Min and Tottenham on Sunday morning.

Brighton and Hove Albion is the No. 9 ranked team in the Premier League with 20 points. Their goal differential on the year is minus-2. They are on a three-game draw streak, tying 0-0 with Leeds, 1-1 with West Ham and 1-1 with Southampton.

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Tottenham is one of the eight teams above Brighton. They rank No. 5 in the league with 25 points and a minus-1 goal differential. The Hotspurs are coming off of a win against Leicester City 4-2 where Gareth Bale scored twice.

Son Heung-Min leads Tottenham into this matchup with six goals and two assists on 13 shots on goal. Goaltender Hugo Lloris is also dominant between the posts with 13 saves in his last five contests.

He will be up against a talented forward in Neal Maupay, who leads Brighton. He has six goals as well in just nine shots on goal. Leandro Trossard is second behind Maupay in goals scored for the team.

In this intense matchup, there really is no high projected winner. Both teams have a positive money line with Brighton at +105 and Tottenham at +275. The spread indicates that Brighton should take this game at -1. The total over/under goals scored is 2.5 goals.

