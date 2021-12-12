Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Neal Maupay and the No. 9 ranked Brighton and Hove Albion take on Son Heung-Min and Tottenham on Sunday morning.
    Author:

    Brighton and Hove Albion is the No. 9 ranked team in the Premier League with 20 points. Their goal differential on the year is minus-2. They are on a three-game draw streak, tying 0-0 with Leeds, 1-1 with West Ham and 1-1 with Southampton.

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tottenham is one of the eight teams above Brighton. They rank No. 5 in the league with 25 points and a minus-1 goal differential. The Hotspurs are coming off of a win against Leicester City 4-2 where Gareth Bale scored twice.

    Son Heung-Min leads Tottenham into this matchup with six goals and two assists on 13 shots on goal. Goaltender Hugo Lloris is also dominant between the posts with 13 saves in his last five contests.

    He will be up against a talented forward in Neal Maupay, who leads Brighton. He has six goals as well in just nine shots on goal. Leandro Trossard is second behind Maupay in goals scored for the team.

    In this intense matchup, there really is no high projected winner. Both teams have a positive money line with Brighton at +105 and Tottenham at +275. The spread indicates that Brighton should take this game at -1. The total over/under goals scored is 2.5 goals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    8:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer

    Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 seconds ago
    Fans
    Soccer

    Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 seconds ago
    fc metz
    Soccer

    FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 seconds ago
    OGC Nice
    Soccer

    Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    38 seconds ago
    tottenham
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    5 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Rennes vs. OGC Nice

    5 minutes ago
    atalanta bc
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta BC

    10 minutes ago
    villareal
    Soccer

    Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    villareal
    La Liga

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy