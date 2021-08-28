How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to face off against Premier League powerhouse Everton in a game that is sure to not disappoint.

When you look at these two teams, Brighton and Hove Albion is not the one you expect to come into this game with two wins, but that is how it turned out. After playing two games each, Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to stay without a loss on the table and Everton is looking to bounce back from a 2-2 tie against Leeds.

How to Watch:

Date: August 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Everton, one of the more prominent Premier League teams globally, isn't off to the 2-0 start that they had hoped for but 1-1-0 isn't bad. They got a good lead off with a 3-1 victory over Southampton in their first game of the season.

That game saw goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calver-Lewin. It was a pretty dominant win on the stat sheet too with 6 shots on goal and 14 shots total to Southampton's just six shots total.

They went on to tie Leeds 2-2 with Calvert-Lewin's second goal of the year.

Brighton and Hove Albion have started 2-0 with a 2-1 win over Burnley and a 2-0 win over Watford. Neal Maupay, Alexis Mac Allister, Shane Duffy have all scored for the birds. Maupay, like Calver-Lewin has a goal in each one of Brighton and Hove Albion's matches.

With Brighton and Hove Albion already having 2 wins under their belt, they are going to be no smooth ride for powerhouse Everton. Everton might have the better team on paper, but if they don't come to play, they'll find their first loss of the season.

