How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

After losing three matches in a row to start the English Premier League season, Arsenal has rebounded with three straight league wins entering its match Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton enters the match the winner of three of its last four home matches, as many victories as they had in their last 22 at Amex Stadium.

How to Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Brighton's 13 points marks its best EPL mark through six marches. The club also brings a successful history against Arsenal into Saturday's match. During the last four years, Albion has won three and drawn two of the last eight meetings between the clubs, though Arsenal has won two consecutive matches in this series, including both contests in 2020.

Arsenal has outscored its opponents 5-1 during its three-match winning streak, including shutout wins over Burnley and Norwich City and a 3-1 victory over rival Tottenham last Sunday.

A win against Brighton would make Arsenal only the second team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches after losing its first three.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in his last five appearances across all competitions, more than he had in his previous 17 for Arsenal. His goal-scoring expertise will be needed as they face Brighton’s Neal Maupay, who is currently tied for fourth in EPL scoring with four goals on the season. His goal in the fifth minute of injury time helped Brighton earn a 1-1 draw Monday against Crystal Palace.