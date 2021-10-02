October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Riding a three-match win streak in the Premier League, Arsenal hits the road against red-hot Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Author:

After losing three matches in a row to start the English Premier League season, Arsenal has rebounded with three straight league wins entering its match Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton enters the match the winner of three of its last four home matches, as many victories as they had in their last 22 at Amex Stadium.

How to Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

You can stream Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brighton's 13 points marks its best EPL mark through six marches. The club also brings a successful history against Arsenal into Saturday's match. During the last four years, Albion has won three and drawn two of the last eight meetings between the clubs, though Arsenal has won two consecutive matches in this series, including both contests in 2020.

Arsenal has outscored its opponents 5-1 during its three-match winning streak, including shutout wins over Burnley and Norwich City and a 3-1 victory over rival Tottenham last Sunday. 

A win against Brighton would make Arsenal only the second team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches after losing its first three.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in his last five appearances across all competitions, more than he had in his previous 17 for Arsenal. His goal-scoring expertise will be needed as they face Brighton’s Neal Maupay, who is currently tied for fourth in EPL scoring with four goals on the season. His goal in the fifth minute of injury time helped Brighton earn a 1-1 draw Monday against Crystal Palace.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16452805
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

13 minutes ago
USATSI_16859047
NCAA Football

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest

13 minutes ago
USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

43 minutes ago
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16778552
NCAA Football

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue

43 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16846852
NCAA Football

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16825357
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas at TCU

43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy