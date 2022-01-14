How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

Derby detail is back on the agenda as Brighton and Crystal Palace kick off another weekend of Premier League action.

One of the Premier League’s lesser-known rivalries returns to the fore on Friday as Brighton & Hove Albion kick off Week 22 of the Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have swatted the Seagulls in each of their last two visits to the Amex Stadium and are unbeaten in their past five meetings, their longest undefeated stretch against the south Londoners.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Crystal Palace Today

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England

TV: USA Network

But the chances of extending that run on Friday look bleak amid a rough patch of form for Patrick Vieira’s side, who have claimed a single league point away from home since the start of November.

Ironically, Palace’s sole away win in the Premier League this season came against runaway leaders Manchester City, making them the only team to win at the Etihad Stadium thus far.

Both teams will be stunted as a result of Africa Cup of Nations call-ups, though Brighton are less affected with Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma their only enforced absence due to the tournament.

Enock Mwepu is another central option who won’t be available to Graham Potter due to injury, while the Friday fixture will come just too soon for center-back and captain Lewis Dunk:

Vieira will be forced to rethink his attacking options in particular on the south coast, with talisman Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew away with the Ivory Coast and Ghana, respectively.

Cheikhou Kouyate will also be missed at the base of midfield while he’s away with Senegal, while Vicente Guaita is hoping to prove his fitness for a return between the posts.

Jack Butland was given the reins as Palace’s stand-in goalkeeper of late, but a howler in the recent FA Cup comeback at Millwall will have left Vieira desperate to see his No. 1 fit again:

Just four points separate the Eagles in 12th from Brighton three places above, although Potter & Co. do bast a game in hand and would temporarily jump to eighth with a second straight home win.